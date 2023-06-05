Report: Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers Sr. subject of gambling investigation

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. reportedly is the player being investigated by the NFL for potential gambling violations, according to multiple reports Monday.

An earlier report from Sports Handle surfaced that an unnamed Colts player was coming under investigation from the league for potential violations, and it appears that player has been revealed as the third-year cornerback.

Destin Adams of Sports Illustrated’s Horseshoe Huddle was the first to report the news that Rodgers Sr. was the player in question Monday evening.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder and David Purdum, Rodgers Sr. reportedly opened an account under the name of an associate.

The sportsbook account was opened under the name of an associate of Rodgers, the sources said. Approximately 100 bets were placed on the account over an undisclosed amount of time, including on Colts games, the sources said. Most of the bets were in the $25-$50 range, although there was at least one low four-figure bet.

The league has not been kind to gambling violations in recent memory. This offseason, four players on the Detroit Lions roster and several staff members were suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The result of the investigation could prove costly for Rodgers Sr., who is in the final year of his rookie contract.

This will be something to monitor over the course of the offseason, especially with the cornerback room being a big question mark on the Colts’ roster.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire