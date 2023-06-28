Report: Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Sr. expected to receive season-long suspension for gambling

Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is expected to receive a season-long suspension this week for allegedly gambling, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted the news Wednesday and said Rodgers Sr. was among a handful of players who will likely receive suspensions.

Earlier this month, a report surfaced that a Colts player was investigated for gambling. Rodgers then took responsibility for the allegations.

A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7hPaqJOQlN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers Sr. said. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about.

"I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

A report from SportsHandle.com detailed rampant gambling on the part of a Colts player. According to the NFL's gambling policy, league personnel may not engage in "placing, soliciting or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party," on any NFL game, practice or other league event, such as the draft or combine.

League personnel are allowed to place legal bets on non-NFL sporting events, but these actions cannot take place from inside a team facility or in the course of conducting team or league business, such as boarding a plane to an event.

