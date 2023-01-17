Report: Colts’ interview with Raheem Morris ‘went really well’

The Indianapolis Colts interviewed Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris last week, and it reportedly “went really well,” according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Since the 2022 regular season ended, the Colts have been running an extensive search. They’ve already interviewed seven candidates and have three more requests in for coaches currently on playoff teams.

But it seems the interview with Morris is one that has stood out. Here’s what Keefer said:

“The Colts’ interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday went really well. Morris is an intriguing candidate, a veteran coach who got his first shot at leading a team very early in his career — he was just 33 years old when he replaced Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay in 2009. But Morris was fired just three years later, after one winning season and a 17-31 record, and he has been working toward his second chance ever since.”

The search is far from over, and it could be a process that takes a while to complete. The team hasn’t even interviewed interim head coach Jeff Saturday yet, something that is expected to happen soon.

But it wouldn’t be a surprise if Morris is one of the leading candidates, and it’s likely that if his first interview went well, then the Colts will want to bring him back for another in-person interview.

Keefer also noted that Morris could bring a strong coaching staff with him, particularly including plenty of names currently with Los Angeles like “defensive line coach Eric Henderson for defensive coordinator and Rams passing game coordinator and QBs coach Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator.”

A defensive-minded option, Morris also spent five seasons as the pass-game coordinator (2015-2019) and four seasons as the wide receivers coach (2016-2019) for the Atlanta Falcons.

The search is far from over, but it’s noteworthy that the interview with Morris went well.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire