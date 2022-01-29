Report: Colts to interview Joe Cullen for DC vacancy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

The Indianapolis Colts will interview Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen for their own defensive coordinator vacanacy, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

With former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus taking the head coach gig with the Chicago Bears, the Colts will need to find a replacement for that role.

Breer reported that the Colts have interest in several outside candidates and Cullen is expected to interview on Saturday.

Cullen has most of his experience coming as a defensive line coach. He was the defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions (2006-2008), Jaguars (2010-2012), Cleveland Browns (2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-2015) and Baltimore Ravens (2016-2020).

He took the defensive coordinator job with the Jaguars in 2021. His defense allowed 5.6 yards per play and 26.9 points per game in 2021.

Recommended Stories