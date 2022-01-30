Report: Colts to interview Jim Schwartz for DC vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to interview Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It shouldn’t come as much of a shock considering the history that Schwartz and Colts head coach Frank Reich have from their time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Schwartz was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles when Reich was the offensive coordinator for two seasons (2016-2017), including the Super Bowl run in 2017.

The #Colts plan to interview #Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for their vacant defensive coordinator job, sources say. The former #Lions HC and long-time respected DC is a strong candidate in Indy, which also interviewed Joe Cullen and Chris Harris for the job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Schwartz has been in the league for a long time. He got his start in 1993 as a scout with the Cleveland Browns. He has been a defensive coordinator three separate times with the Tennessee Titans (2001-2008), Buffalo Bills (2014) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-2020).

Schwartz has also been a head coach with the Detroit Lions (2009-2013). He took the senior defensive assistant job with the Titans in 2021.

Getting the pass rush back on track will be the biggest key for whoever comes in as the new defensive coordinator and Schwartz certainly has a history of doing so.

