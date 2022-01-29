Report: Colts to interview Chris Harris for DC vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts have begun their search to replace Matt Eberflus and will be interviewing Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

After Eberflus took the head coach job with the Chicago Bears, the Colts have several spots to fill on the defensive coaching staff. It all starts with the defensive coordinator role, which could very well bring in several changes.

Harris, along with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, is expected to interview for the role this weekend.

The Colts will interview two defensive coordinator candidates this weekend – Joe Cullen, defensive coordinator, Jacksonville. @AlbertBreer had this one already

– Chris Harris, DBs coach, Washington Football Team

Harris has been coaching in the league since 2013 when he got his start with the Bears as a defensive quality control coach. He held that role for to seasons before joining the Los Angeles Chargers staff in 2015 as the assistant defensive backs coach where he stayed until 2019.

Harris was then hired to be the defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team in 2020, a role he’s held since.

Harris does have some ties to general manager Chris Ballard. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bears in 2005, which overlaps with Ballard’s time as a scout.

Harris joined the Bears coaching staff in 2013, which was the year Ballard left for Kansas City.

