Report: Colts to interview Bubba Ventrone for HC vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for the head coach vacancy Wednesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ventrone is a favorite amongst the coaching staff. His special teams unit is constantly regarded as one of the best in the NFL, and there is interest for him to be a head coach.

The #Colts are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for their head coaching job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2023

Ventrone was thought to be an interesting candidate to replace Frank Reich after the team parted ways. Ultimately, Jim Irsay only wanted Jeff Saturday.

Ventrone played 10 years in the NFL, making a career on special teams. He spent three seasons as the special teams assistant for the New England Patriots (2015-2017) under Bill Belichick before taking over the Colts’ special teams unit in 2018, a role he’s held since.

Ventrone has bee highly regarded by players, coaching staff members, and front office executives since his arrival, and it would certainly be an intriguing hire.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire