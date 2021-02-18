The Colts have agreed to a trade that will net them Carson Wentz from the Eagles for a pair of draft picks, but Wentz wasn’t the only quarterback on their radar the last few weeks.

They were bidding for Matthew Stafford before the Lions agreed to trade him to the Rams and a report indicates they also put in a call to the Raiders. Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reports they inquired about Derek Carr‘s availability and were given a “pretty firm” answer that Carr is not available.

David Carr said earlier this month that the Raiders have turned down trade offers for his brother. There’s no indication that the Colts ever made an actual offer, but the report does support the Raiders sticking with Carr for 2021.

There’s also been word of interest from teams about trading for Carr’s backup Marcus Mariota and no sign that the team has the same feeling about dealing him, so there still may be a deal involving a Raiders quarterback this offseason.

Report: Colts inquired about Derek Carr, were told he isn’t available originally appeared on Pro Football Talk