Report: Colts hosted CB DaRon Bland for pre-draft visit

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly hosted Fresno State CB DaRon Bland for a visit ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Bland, who is projected to be a late Day 3 or priority free agent, didn’t attend the NFL combine but put up some impressive numbers at his pro day this offseason. He also participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

This is likely considered a top-30 visit because Pelissero reported that the Colts brought him in to the facility.

Fresno State CB DaRon Bland wraps a busy pre-draft slate today with the #49ers — his eighth official visit. The #Dolphins, #Jets, #Packers, #Broncos, #Colts and #Cowboys brought him in, too. @MoveTheSticks isn’t the only one high on Bland since a strong all-star game and pro day. https://t.co/9F7SI9FFDH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 20, 2022

Bland spent his first three collegiate seasons at Sacramento State (2017-2019) before his 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19. He then transferred to Fresno State for his final season in 2021.

Bland measured in at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds with 32-inch arms at his pro day. He posted a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and a 35.5-inch vertical jump.

Story continues

While he’s certainly a project to develop, his athletic measureables make him an intriguing addition for the Colts late on Day 3 or following the draft when they sign their undrafted free agents.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts worked out Virginia TE Jelani Woods Report: Colts to host LB Devin Harper for pre-draft visit Colts WR Ashton Dulin signed RFA tender

List