Report: Colts to host WR Danny Gray on pre-draft visit

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hosting former SMU wide receiver Danny Gray on a visit ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Gray, who is expected to go on Day 3 of the draft, has had plenty of visits ever since he recorded a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine back in March.

The Colts will be one of those teams to bring him in for a visit next week.

Even with that 4.33 speed, Gray doesn’t profile like the typical wide receiver the Colts target in the draft. He’s 5-foot-11 but a little light at 186 pounds. That’s not a death knell by any means but when it comes to Colts, they typically have drafted taller and heavy wideouts.

After posting a ghastly 7.38 in the three-cone drill, it could be that the Colts just want to see if that’s a true indication of his change-of-direction skills.

With that said, he did go to the Senior Bowl, which we know is a big deal for the Colts.

Gray led the SMU Mustangs in receiving yards and touchdowns during his senior season in 2021. He might profile best as a WR3 in the offense but the Colts wouldn’t have to give up any premium draft capital to get him.

If they like what they see in the workout, he could hear his name called by the Colts on Day 3.

