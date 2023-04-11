Report: Colts to host TE Johnny Lumpkin for pre-draft visit

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly will host Louisiana tight end Johnny Lumpkin for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Though the tight end room is pretty crowded entering the draft, the Colts will continue to look for talent even in the form of undrafted rookies following the draft.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, Lumpkin also has visits with the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.

Louisiana @RaginCajuns tight end Johnny Lumpkin (6-5, 264, 10-0 broad jump, four touchdowns last season) has visits with #Falcons #Colts and #Bengals, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 11, 2023

It’s unlikely Lumpkin will get selected in the NFL draft. He’s going to be 26 years old before the regular season starts as he began his collegiate career in 2016. He spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Louisiana in 2018.

At 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, Lumpkin is relatively athletic. He posted a 10-foot broad jump and has 35-inch arms. A 4.53 in the short shuttle isn’t an elite time, but it’s solid enough for a player at his weight.

Lumpkin spent five seasons at Louisiana but missed the entire 2019 campaign due to a separated shoulder. In his four seasons played, Lumpkin recorded 36 receptions for 408 yards and six touchdowns. He caught four of those touchdowns during the 2022 season.

It’s difficult to see too many changes coming at the tight end position for the Colts considering how crowded it is, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team had an idea to mold Lumpkin into a blocking tight end considering his arm length.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

