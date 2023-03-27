Report: Colts to host QB Anthony Richardson for top-30 visit

The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to host Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on an official top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

This was to be expected as the Colts are likely to hold an official visit with all four of the top quarterback prospects over the month of April ahead of the draft, and Richardson is one of the most polarizing prospects in the entire class.

The Colts are just one of many teams scheduled to host Richardson on an official visit, a list that also includes the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall.

Anthony Richardson has top-30 visits in April scheduled with Panthers (pick #1), Colts (4), Raiders (7), Falcons (8) and Titans (11), per sources. Richardson is in Gainesville this week ahead of his Florida pro day Thursday, final of top QB prospects to make their pro day mark. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2023

While he may not agree with the notion, Richardson’s profile is all about projection. He has just one year of starting experience under his belt at the collegiate level and it was met with mixed reviews.

The upside is certainly there. Richardson has the type elite size, athleticism, mobility and arm strength to translate at an extremely high level in the NFL. He’s surprisingly better at going through progressions than one might think for a one-year starter, and he has shown some underrated pocket manipulation as well.

But there some major kinks to work out in his game. He must improve to find consistent footwork and lower-body mechanics, especially when it comes to his narrow base. Often times, he fails to open his front hip enough on a throw, causing the ball to sail off-target.

Richardson also must learn the ability to control the velocity of his throws. Adding a bit of touch on some of his fades and crossers would have resulted in a higher completion percentage during his one year as a starter, which often is used as a major red flag.

Richardson is very much in the conversation for the No. 4 overall pick, and the Colts will get to continue their extensive pre-draft work on the incoming rookie when he arrives in the Circle City during the month of April.

