Report: Colts to host OT Dawand Jones for top-30 visit

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are scheduled to host Ohio State offensive tackle Dawan Jones for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Jones, a senior, is considered to be one of the top offensive tackles in the class. He brings elite size and measurables to the position while moving surprising well.

The news was first reported by Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has Top 30 visits scheduled with the following teams, per source. • Commanders

• Eagles

• Colts

• Steelers

• Browns

• Bengals

• Seahawks — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023

Every team is allotted 30 visits at team facilities with draft-eiligble prospects each year. During these visits, the prospects likely meet with coaching staff members and front office executives while getting a tour of the team facilities.

Also, this will be a good time for the teams to go over a player’s game film with them in order to try and get a better understanding of their football knowledge and their process of studying the game. They’ll also just use this time to get to know the person behind the player and get an idea of how they’d fit into team culture and within the community.

At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones was the heaviest player at the NFL combine. He measured in with rare 36 3/8-inch arms and 11 5/8-inch hands. While he didn’t do the agility drills, he did run a 5.35 in the 40-yard dash, which is pretty good considering his size.

Here’s what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said about Jones in his scouting report, labeling him as a player who “will eventually be a plus starter:”

Massive right tackle with rare length but limited athleticism that impacts his consistency. Defenders accustomed to winning with power will need to switch up their approach against Jones. His physical traits help cover up some of his athletic deficiencies, while his power can be better unleashed with accurate hand strikes and a run scheme tailored to what he does best. The former high school basketball standout has decent slide quickness in protection but is unable to find his feet when attempting to match inside counters or stall out gaming fronts. Jones is a work in progress with holes that will have to be covered up with scheme help, but he should become a starting right tackle if he maintains the playing weight his team desires.

The Colts are certainly going to dive into this offensive line class considering their need for depth both at tackle and guard. Jones seems to be heading toward Day 2 draft capital, which means the Colts likely would have to use their second or third-round pick if they want him, assuming they don’t trade up to the No. 1 pick.

This also is a good time for the Colts to get a bit more information on quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is likely high on the team’s radar.

We’ll see what the end of April has in store for Jones, but he’s certainly getting interest from the Colts in the form of a top-30 visit, which does carry some significance.

