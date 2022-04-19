Report: Colts to host LB Devin Harper for pre-draft visit

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hosting Oklahoma State linebacker Devin Harper for a visit ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Harper didn’t go to the NFL combine but is set to meet with several teams. Wilson reported Tuesday that this will count as a top-30 visit with the Colts.

While Harper didn’t go to the combine, he did work out at his pro day. He measured in at 6-foot-2 and 234 pound with 31 7/8-inch arms while posting a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash. He also posted a 40.5-inch vertical jump.

Harper was a fifth-year senior who recorded 26.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in 59 career games with the Cowboys. He’s likely a late pick on Day 3 or a priority free agent, but those measurables make him someone to keep an eye on for the Colts.

