Report: Colts to host EDGE Keion White for top-30 visit

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are scheduled to host Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

While the Colts feel strongly about their edge rushers going into the remainder of the offseason, they have no quarrels about adding more depth and upside to the room.

White has been a fast riser lately throughout the pre-draft process and has been making the rounds ahead of the big weekend at the end of the month.

White projects as a nice fit as an edge rusher in Gus Bradley’s defense. His impressive burst, length and athleticism would suit him for a role as a sub-package pass rusher to begin his career while learning to develop his pass-rushing plan.

Story continues

He likely fits best as a strong-side defensive end in an even front, but his athleticism and length could allow him to work as a five-technique in an odd front as well.

Here’s what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said about White in his scouting report:

Athletic big man offering scheme versatility and projectable upside. White has good short-area quickness as well as speed in space. He lacks consistent early phase technique to control the rep, but his recovery talent, hustle and athletic traits put him in position to get in on the action. His pass rush is predictable and lacks focus, but he’s bendy and could take a big leap forward in this department provided the coaching catches up with the physical gifts. He’s still in the developmental phase, but his physical/athletic profile gives him a chance to become a plus starter as a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end.

The Colts have a solid room of edge rushers with Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis, but a team can never have too many pass rushers.

If the Colts come out of their top-30 visit with White high on their board, it may cost them as early as a second-round pick.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire