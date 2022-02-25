Report: Colts to hire Mike Mitchell to coaching staff

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hiring former safety Mike Mitchell to the coaching staff, per Stephen Holder of The Athletic.

The former second-round pick got his start with the Oakland Raiders (2009-2012) and also had stints with the Carolina Panthers (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-2017) and finally the Colts (2018).

While the Colts hired Ron Milus to coach the secondary, Mitchell will reportedly be working as an assistant.

News: Another former Colts player will be joining the coaching staff. Former NFL safety Mike Mitchell, a renowned leader as a player, will join Frank Reich’s staff as an assistant secondary coach, per league source. Mitchell was a 2nd round pick in 2009 and played 10 seasons. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 24, 2022

Mitchell is the second former Colts player to join the staff after they hired former linebacker Cato June as the assistant linebackers coach under Richard Smith.

Though he joined the Colts in Week 6 of that 2018 season, he left a profound mark on the players and locker room. His leadership with an extremely young secondary went a long way into that playoff run.

The Colts still are searching for their defensive line coach but the group under Gus Bradley is starting to come together.

