Report: Colts to hire Jim Bob Cooter as offensive coordinator

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen has decided on his first offensive coordinator.

Indianapolis is hiring Jim Bob Cooter for the role, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Cooter spent the 2022 season as the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator. But he also served as a consultant for the 2021 Eagles, which is his previous tie to Steichen.

Cooter was the Lions offensive coordinator from 2016-2018. But he will not call plays in 2023, as Steichen said last week that he plans to do that for the offense.

