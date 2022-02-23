Report: Colts to hire former LB Cato June to coaching staff

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hiring Bowling Green’s linebackers coach and former player Cato June to the defensive coaching staff under new coordinator Gus Bradley, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

June might be a familiar name to Colts fans. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2003 NFL draft and spent four seasons with the Colts (2003-2006). He earned a Pro Bowl nod during the 2005 while also being named to the All-Pro Second Team.

June will reportedly be the assistant linebackers coach for the Colts.

They reportedly finalized the hiring of former Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith. So with Smith as the linebackers coach, June will be around as the assistant linebackers coach.

The Colts have yet to announce the new coaching staff under the aforementioned Bradley, but it appears the staff is beginning to come together.

