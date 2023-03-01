Report: Colts to hire Cam Turner as QBs coach

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hiring Cam Turner as the quarterbacks coach under new head coach Shane Steichen, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Wednesday.

With Steichen as the head coach and Jim Bob Cooter hired as the offensive coordinator, they bring in Turner as the quarterbacks coach after spending the last five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

You can keep up to date with the latest news and hirings regarding the Colts coaching staff via our tracker.

More to come…

