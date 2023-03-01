Report: Colts to hire Cam Turner as QBs coach

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hiring Cam Turner as the quarterbacks coach under new head coach Shane Steichen, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Wednesday.

With Steichen as the head coach and Jim Bob Cooter hired as the offensive coordinator, they bring in Turner as the quarterbacks coach after spending the last five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The #Colts are hiring Cam Turner as their quarterbacks coach, per source. Turner was in Arizona with Kliff Kingsbury the past four seasons, including two as QB coach/co-pass game coordinator. He worked with Cam Newton in Carolina and Kyler Murray in AZ, and now heads to Indy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2023

