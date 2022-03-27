Report: Colts to hire Brent Jackson to coaching staff

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hiring Oregon defensive backs graduate assistant Brent Jackson to the coaching staff as a defensive quality control coach, per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

The Colts announced the majority of their coaching staff hires this offseason with Gus Bradley leading the way on the defensive side of the ball. Now, they are likely to add a coach here or there for the minor roles on the staff.

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Oregon defensive backs graduate assistant Brent Jackson as a defensive quality control coach, a source tells @on3sports. Before Oregon, he worked at Auburn, Illinois and Louisiana.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 27, 2022

Jackson previously held the role of defensive backs graduate assistant at Auburn and also spent time under Lovie Smith’s defensive at Illinois. He will be working under new coordinator Gus Bradley as well as defensive backs coach Ron Milus and assistant defensive backs coach Mike Mitchell.

