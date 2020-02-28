The Colts appear to be looking for a quarterback upgrade this offseason, but it’s unclear at this point which of the several starters available the Colts will try to acquire.

In response to an NFL Media report that Tom Brady‘s camp has talked to the Colts at the Scouting Combine, a source told Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com that the Colts have engaged in no discussions at all with anyone connected to Brady.

The same report, however, says that the Colts have vetted Philip Rivers. Multiple reports this offseason have tied Rivers to the Colts, where he would be reunited with Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who was a Chargers assistant for five years.

The Colts have incumbent starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett under contract and could keep him for another year, but from all indications they’d like to bring in another quarterback. With about $86 million in cap space, the Colts can afford any quarterback they want.

Report: Colts haven’t talked to Tom Brady’s camp, have vetted Philip Rivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk