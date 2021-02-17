Report: Colts haven’t increased offer for Eagles QB Carson Wentz

While it's been quiet, Eagles and Colts have continued trade talks for Carson Wentz. One important aspect of this, I'm told, is Indy hasn't significantly changed its offer from where it started more than a week ago. For the most part, Colts aren't budging. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) February 17, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts remain one of the teams in trade talks for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, but they aren’t feeling the need to increase their offer, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

While the Colts have shown plenty of interest, general manager Chris Ballard isn’t going to get in a bidding war with himself. We’ve always known Ballard to make calculated decisions even if that means missing out on acquiring a player.

The Colts have interest in Wentz because of the familiarity he has with the current coaching staff. With Frank Reich, Press Taylor and Mike Groh there, he has a support staff that has worked well with him before.

The Colts are also scratching the surface of their window to win now. Wentz wouldn’t make them a Super Bowl contender right off the bat, but there is some upside if Indy can get him to return to form.

But that’s a big if, and it’s clear Ballard doesn’t want to give up his first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Ballard has the threshold for his price, and he won’t go over it.

We’ll see what happens with this trade, but the Colts seemingly aren’t increasing their offer to make sure they get Wentz. However, they could still be the team that acquires him.

Related