Report: Colts have 'guarded optimism' about Andrew Luck starting Week 1

Perhaps the greatest mystery in the NFL isn’t what’s going on in Antonio Brown’s head, but what’s happening in Andrew Luck’s left leg.

An injury that was initially reported as a calf problem and later described by owner Jim Irsay as a “small bone issue” before morphing into an ankle injury has painted a muddied picture of the Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s health.

And that’s with ownership and team brass giving updates.

‘Guarded optimism’ of Week 1 return

A report citing a source close to the team late Thursday doesn’t exactly clear things up. But it does provide a twinge of hope for Colts fans hoping to see their franchise quarterback on the field for Week 1.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that the Colts have “guarded optimism” about Luck’s ability to suit up in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The optimism is rooted in Luck’s progress due to his “diligent’ rehab work, according to the report.

But there remains very little firm insight into what exactly is happening with Luck.

Why the injuries with Colts QBs?

Luck returned last year after missing the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury for a remarkable comeback season that saw him return to Pro Bowl form and lead the Colts into the second round of the playoffs.

But now Colts fans are dealing with the same anxiety again that came with Luck’s mysterious shoulder injury that appeared to be worsened via a botched rehab effort.

Considering that neck problems forced Peyton Manning to miss the 2011 season and eventually led to his departure from the team, it’s reasonable if Colts fans don’t hold the same “guarded optimism” about Luck’s status for Week 1 — and beyond.

It’s also reasonable if they’ve got questions about the team’s medical staff.

