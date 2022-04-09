Report: Colts had interest in DE Calais Campbell

Breaking News:

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly had interest in signing veteran free agent defensive end Calais Campbell before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, per Josina Anderson of USA TODAY.

Despite being 35 years old, Campbell is still a productive and disruptive piece to any defensive line. The Colts having interest shows they still want to add as many playmakers to the pass rush as possible—even after trading for Yannick Ngakoue earlier in the offseason.

Campbell would have been a good fit for the Colts defensive line, a unit that should see more production with Gus Bradley taking over the defensive side of the ball.

With the draft just a few weeks away, the Colts will continue to build their big board while adding some depth veterans in free agency to positions of need.

