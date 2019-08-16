Report: Colts have “guarded optimism” Andrew Luck can start season

The Colts want to know who their regular season starter is soon.

And they apparently haven’t ruled out the possibility that it will still be Andrew Luck.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Colts have “guarded optimism” that Luck will still be able to open the season.

Whether that’s simply hope of things unseen, a wish, or based on medical information that they know but aren’t communicating well isn’t clear at the moment.

Luck’s calf strain/”small little bone“/high ankle issue in his left leg has been an issue all offseason and kept him off the practice field, as he’s been limited to working with quarterback tutor Tom House.

The Colts will want to see him on the practice field before they can feel confident about his ability to actually stay there, or else Jacoby Brissett is in line to start.