The Colts were up 14-7 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Titans and it looked like they’d have a chance to extend that lead when defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis dropped into coverage and picked off a Ryan Tannehill pass.

Lewis returned the ball into Titans territory, but lost the ball when he stumbled and fell to the turf. The Titans recovered and Tannehill threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown one play later. The loss of the lead wasn’t the only painful development for the Colts.

Lewis hurt his knee on the play and had to be carted to the locker room. Mike Chappell of WXIN reports that the Colts fear it is a season-ending injury for Lewis.

The 2018 second-round pick also had a sack on Sunday and has 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the year. Lewis is set for free agency after the season.

Report: Colts fear season-ending knee injury for Tyquan Lewis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk