Report: Colts eyeing free-agent QB Gardner Minshew

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are targeting free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Following the official release of veteran Matt Ryan, the Colts are most likely taking a quarterback prospect with their first-round pick. However, they also are likely to bring in a veteran backup/bridge quarterback in free agency as well.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Colts have interest in Minshew now that he’s on the market.

Hearing Colts are looking into free agent QB Gardner Minshew. With the Shane Steichen connection — they were together in Philly the last two years, with Minshew making four starts — it makes sense. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 16, 2023

