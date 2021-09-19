Report: Colts’ Eric Fisher expected to start vs. Rams in Week 2

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Eric Fisher is listed as questionable for the Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams but is expected to play on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fisher has been recovering from Achilles surgery that repaired the torn ligament he suffered on Jan. 24 in the AFC Championship game while with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just under eight months of recovery, Fisher is expected to make his debut with the Colts in Week 2 after logging his first full practice on Friday of this week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Big lift for Indy: #Colts LT Eric Fisher, whose recovery from a torn Achilles happened faster than anyone imagined, is expected to start Sunday vs. the #Rams, source said. The Pro Bowler debuts to protect Carson Wentz. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

Following the retirement of longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, the Colts opted against making any drastic moves to replace him. They let the big-ticket free agent go elsewhere while signing a few depth pieces to the line. They opted against using high draft capital at the position as well.

This led them to sign Fisher to be the next left tackle following the draft on a one-year deal.

Even with this being his debut, this is a big lift for the Colts. They will be without right tackle Braden Smith on Sunday as he deals with a foot injury.

Keeping the aggressive Rams front at bay won’t be easy on Sunday, but it may not be as difficult with Fisher making his debut.

