Report: Colts discussed ‘prominent offensive coaching roles’ with Dan Orlovsky

The Indianapolis Colts have their new head coach in Shane Steichen as he was officially introduced Tuesday, but it appears they had discussions about potentially bringing on Dan Orlovsky to the staff before that decision was made.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both the Colts and the Carolina Panthers “discussed prominent offensive coaching roles” with Orlovsky this offseason.

It’s not the first time and likely won’t be the last: Carolina and Indianapolis discussed prominent offensive coaching roles with ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky before he opted to remain at the network. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2023

This was likely going to be the case for the Colts if they hired Jeff Saturday as the permanent head coach. It wouldn’t have been a surprise at all if he made Orlovsky his offensive coordinator. But we’ll never know for sure because the Colts passed on Saturday.

Currently one of ESPN’s top analysts, Orlovsky played in the NFL for 12 years after being selected in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.

He also spent the 2011 season with the Colts. In eight games (five starts), he completed 63.2% of his passes for 1,201 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

It is interesting, though, that Orlovsky received interest from the Panthers as well, which means he may not have been a candidate solely because of Saturday.

Regardless, the Colts are moving forward with Steichen as their head coach. But there’s a timeline in which Saturday is the head coach and Orlovsky has a prominent role in his coaching staff in the Circle City.

