Report: Colts to consult Dr. Robert Anderson for Carson Wentz injury

The Indianapolis Colts will consult with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson for the foot injury that quarterback Carson Wentz sustained on Thursday at training camp, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Wentz, who felt a twinge in his foot on a rollout play during team drills, wasn’t at practice Friday. It was then revealed that the injury is a bit more concerning and that surgery is certainly on the table for the 28-year-old quarterback.

The Colts are reportedly sending Wentz to Dr. Anderson as a consult to see if surgery is the best avenue.

Update on #Colts QB Carson Wentz: He will see noted foot specialist Robert Anderson in the near future, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A firmer timeline for his return will be established at that point. For now, the team is taking solace in Week 1 still being 6 weeks away. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 30, 2021

Dr. Anderson is essentially the highest a player can go when it comes to consultation for a foot injury. The decision that he recommends will likely influence the route the Colts will go with Wentz’s injury.

He’s already expected to miss the remainder of training camp and the preseason on rehab alone. However, if surgery is the necessary route, Wentz could wind up missing the early part of the season as he makes his way back.

This visit should be happening in the near future so we will likely get an update on the decision the Colts make when it comes to Wentz’s injury.

In the meantime, the Colts will be rolling with an extremely young and inexperienced quarterback room being led by Jacob Eason, the 2020 fourth-round pick who filled in for Wentz at Friday’s practice.

