Report: Colts conducted workout with BYU QB Jaren Hall

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly conducted a private workout with BYU quarterback Jaren Hall ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

It seems the Colts are doing the majority of their homework this week considering the amount of private workouts they’re holding with quarterback prospects. They did so with C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young on Monday and are set to conduct a private workout with Will Levis on Thursday.

The #Colts have conducted a private workout with BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, per source. Indy worked out top passers C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in California but also traveled to Utah to see Hall live. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 4, 2023

The Colts also met with Hall following his pro day at BYU and reportedly have shown some interest in the senkor.

Hall seems to be projected as a late Day 2, early Day 3 pick in the draft. That means the Colts selecting him would likely mean they passed on a quarterback during the first round.

Though undersized, Hall works from the pocket with plenty of poise and confidence. He’s likely best suited for a heavy play-action scheme and has shown some ability to make plays outside of structure.

The Colts have to do their homework on all of the quarterbacks leading up to the draft even if they are projected to use the No. 4 overall pick on a potential franchise quarterback.

We’ll see if this workout bumped up Hall’s stock at all with the Colts, but they certainly are going through their due diligence with the class.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

