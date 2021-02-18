Report: Colts checked in on Derek Carr before Carson Wentz trade

The Indianapolis Colts made a big move Thursday, agreeing to trade two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz. But he wasn’t the only player the Colts inquired about.

Before getting the deal done to bring Wentz to Indy, the Colts reached out to the Las Vegas Raiders to check in on their willingness to trade Derek Carr, per Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star.

Unsurprisingly, they received a swift answer that he’s unavailable.

League source says Colts were among the teams that checked in on Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. Received a pretty firm "not available." — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) February 18, 2021

As general manager Chris Ballard has said often, the Colts likely had their lines in the water for multiple quarterbacks. But the Wentz situation had the most smoke from the start.

Carr would have been an interesting acquisition for the Colts, but we know Wentz was likely the guy for Reich once they learned he was available. It all came down to cost.

So this news about Carr shouldn’t come as a shock but the Colts now have their new quarterback in Wentz and will be looking to build around him for the next few seasons.

