Report: Colts’ Carson Wentz expected to start vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to start against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday barring a pre-game setback, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Though Wentz still has to get through the pre-game workout to ensure his status for the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium, it seems the 28-year-old quarterback will be pushing to start after suffering two ankle sprains against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Wentz suffered a sprain to his left ankle early in the Week 2 game against the Rams and was able to play through it. However, the ankle sprain he suffered in the fourth quarter kept him from returning.

Wentz didn’t practice all week until logging a limited session on Friday leading up to this divisional matchup and was officially listed as questionable on the final injury report.

In the event Wentz can’t play on Sunday, it still isn’t clear who would be the replacement. There is a chance the Colts rotate quarterbacks between Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley in that scenario.

Wentz has been solid to open the season for the Colts. He’s completed 45-of-69 pass attempts for 498 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

