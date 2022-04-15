Report: Colts brought in S Darian Thompson for free-agent visit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Darian Thompson
    Darian Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts brought in free-agent safety Darian Thompson for a visit, reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Friday.

Thompson, a former third-round pick with the New York Giants, has seen his career get held back by injuries. The Boise State product spent two seasons with the Giants (2016-2017) and the last four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-2021).

In 63 career games (28 starts), Thompson has recorded two interceptions, 10 passes defended and five tackles for loss.

The Colts signed safeties Armani Watts and Rodney McLeod this offseason, but it’s clear general manager Chris Ballard doesn’t want to have to rely on street free agents like they did in 2021.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts worked out Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Colts sign OT Brandon Kemp

What the signing of Stephon Gilmore means for Colts defense

List

Tracking the Colts' top-30 visits, private workouts

Recommended Stories