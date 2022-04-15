Report: Colts brought in S Darian Thompson for free-agent visit

The Indianapolis Colts brought in free-agent safety Darian Thompson for a visit, reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Friday.

Thompson, a former third-round pick with the New York Giants, has seen his career get held back by injuries. The Boise State product spent two seasons with the Giants (2016-2017) and the last four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-2021).

The #Colts had veteran S Darian Thompson in for a visit yesterday, source says. Former #Giants third-round pick spent the last four seasons with the #Cowboys. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 15, 2022

In 63 career games (28 starts), Thompson has recorded two interceptions, 10 passes defended and five tackles for loss.

The Colts signed safeties Armani Watts and Rodney McLeod this offseason, but it’s clear general manager Chris Ballard doesn’t want to have to rely on street free agents like they did in 2021.

