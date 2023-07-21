Report: Colts bring back defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad on 1-year deal

Al-Quadin Muhammad will return to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Indianapolis reached an agreement with their former starting defensive end Friday on a one-year deal.

Colts reached agreement today on a one-year deal with their former starting defensive end Al Quadin Muhammad. His agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey confirmed the deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023

Muhammad, 28, played in college at Miami and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round. After a season, he was waived.

The Colts claimed Muhammad off waivers in September 2018, but he was waived a month later and re-signed to the practice squad. A little more than a week later, Muhammad was promoted to the active roster.

During his first three seasons with the Colts, he totaled 74 combined tackles and 15 tackles for loss. Muhammad started eight games in that span.

After testing the market in free agency in 2021, Muhammad was brought back on a one-year, $3.4 million deal. He started all 17 games and had 48 combined tackles and seven tackles for loss with 13 quarterback hits.

In 2022, Muhammad signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, coached by former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, but was released in February 2023.

