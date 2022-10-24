Colts benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly benching quarterback Matt Ryan and will start second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, first reported by Mike Chappell of Fox59.

Through the team’s first seven games of the season, Ryan has dealt with a porous offensive line. But his play has reportedly worn the patience of the front office thin, according to Chappell.

Following Sunday’s 19-10 loss in which Ryan threw two interceptions, head coach Frank Reich said the veteran was still the strting quarterback. According to Chappell, that changed after a meeting with owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard.

Ehlinger was promoted to the backup role behind Ryan earlier this season and while Reich initially described the reasoning as schematic, Chappell reported the patience was wearing thin.

From Chappell:

Reich described it as for “schematic’’ reasons, but internally the team’s patience with Ryan was wearing out. Ehlinger might have started against the Titans Sunday in Nashville if Ryan hadn’t engineered the 34-27 win over Jacksonville the previous week by passing for 389 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. But Sunday’s performance against the Titans forced the Colts’ hand. After the game, Reich stressed “Matt’s our quarterback.’’ That changed after Reich, general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay had time to reassess things.

Through seven games, Ryan leads the NFL with nine interceptions and 12 total turnovers. The offense has been shut out during the first half of games three times and they’ve failed to score at all on any of their opening drives.

Ehlinger brings much more mobility to the quarterback position after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He was the MVP of the preseason and has always been praised by the coaching staff and front office.

Staring at a 3-3-1 record but 1-3-1 in the division, the Colts may be shifting their focus to the future.

