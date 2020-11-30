Report: Colts’ Anthony Castonzo ‘expected to miss some time’

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo underwent an MRI on Monday to see the extent of damage done to the knee injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

The overall prognosis on Castonzo’s injury is positive. The reports are there doesn’t seem to be a great deal of damage to the knee, but he did suffer some damage to his MCL as earlier reported.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Castonzo is expected to miss some time due to the injury.

An MRI confirmed #Colts LT Anthony Castonzo suffered an MCL sprain, source said. No additional damage, but he's expected to miss some time. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2020

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star confirmed that Castonzo had an MCL sprain on Sunday and while head coach Frank Reich didn’t discuss a timeline, it could be anywhere from 2–6 weeks of recovery.

A source says cartilage looks OK on Castonzo's MCL sprain, and it sounds likely he's going to miss some time. Reich said today Colts need to wait a few days before deciding on a timetable. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) November 30, 2020

The Colts are optimistic about Castonzo’s recovery time, especially because there wasn’t additional damage to the knee. However, there is a real chance he misses the Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.

Should Castonzo miss that game, the Colts are likely to roll with Le’Raven Clark as his replacement at left tackle.

