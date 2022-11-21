Colt McCoy is preparing to start his second consecutive game at quarterback for the Cardinals.

McCoy is set to start against the 49ers because Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Although McCoy himself was limited in practice last week with a knee injury, he’s doing well enough that the Cardinals didn’t even list him on their injury report for tonight’s game. Murray is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

McCoy started last week’s game, a 27-17 win over the Rams. McCoy completed 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Cardinals are 8-point underdogs for tonight’s game against the 49ers in Mexico City.

Report: Colt McCoy set to start tonight for Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk