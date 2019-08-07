Despite landing first on the initial quarterback depth chart for the Redskins, Colt McCoy will reportedly not play Thursday's first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, according to 106.7's Craig Hoffman.

Head Coach Jay Gruden cautioned not to read too much into the initial depth chart after it was released Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McCoy is still coming back from a devastating leg injury he sustained in December and was held back in some drills during training camp earlier this week as a precautionary according to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

The Redskins play the Browns Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Report: Colt McCoy will not play Thursday's preseason game vs Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington