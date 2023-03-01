REPORT: Colorado targeting Houston’s Brian Early for vacant D-line coaching job

Jack Carlough
It didn’t take long for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders to get to work replacing defensive tackles coach Patrick Hill, who left the Buffs on Monday for an assistant D-line coaching position with the Minnesota Vikings.

Just two days later, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that CU is targeting Houston D-line coach Brian Early. Early has been with the Cougars since 2019 and as Feldman tweeted, Houston’s defense has been among the American Athletic Conference’s best in producing sacks and TFLs the past two seasons.

Hopefully, the Buffs are able to make something final soon as spring football practices are set to begin March 19.

Most likely, Early would coach the defensive tackles with Nick Williams staying with the defensive ends.

