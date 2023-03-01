REPORT: Colorado targeting Houston’s Brian Early for vacant D-line coaching job

It didn’t take long for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders to get to work replacing defensive tackles coach Patrick Hill, who left the Buffs on Monday for an assistant D-line coaching position with the Minnesota Vikings.

Just two days later, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that CU is targeting Houston D-line coach Brian Early. Early has been with the Cougars since 2019 and as Feldman tweeted, Houston’s defense has been among the American Athletic Conference’s best in producing sacks and TFLs the past two seasons.

Hopefully, the Buffs are able to make something final soon as spring football practices are set to begin March 19.

Most likely, Early would coach the defensive tackles with Nick Williams staying with the defensive ends.

SOURCE: Houston D-line coach Brian Early is being targeted by Colorado for the vacant defensive line job. Early has done a terrific job for the Cougars. UH led the AAC in TFLs in 2022 & led in sacks in 2021. Two of his DLs have been picked in the top 33 in the last 2 NFL drafts. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 1, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Related

REPORT: Karl Dorrell interviewing for Washington Commanders' WRs coaching position Final Pac-12 women's basketball regular season assists per game leaders OC Sean Lewis discusses importance of ground game to Colorado's identity

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire