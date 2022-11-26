Report: Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job

Colorado has offered Deion Sanders its head football coaching job, according to a report from The Athletic.

Sanders, currently the head coach at Jackson State has led the Tigers to an 11-0 record this season and is considered a candidate for coaching vacancies in the Bowl Subdiision.

Colorado has only two winning seasons in the past decade and is looking for a new leader after firing Karl Dorrell last month after the Buffaloes started this season 0-5.

The timing of the report coincides with Colorado athletic director Rick George saying he wants to have a new coach in place before Dec. 5. That's when the transfer portal for college football officially opens.

The 55-year-old Sanders, who is a College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has a 26-5 record at Jackson State. The Tigers are slated to play in the SWAC Championship next Saturday.

