REPORT: Colorado lands former Kentucky DB Vito Tisdale

About one hour prior to Colorado’s spring game on Saturday, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that former Kentucky defensive back Vito Tisdale has committed to Colorado.

Tisdale missed all of 2022 with an ACL injury and was then dismissed from the Wildcats in March for violating team rules. The class of 2020 three-star recruit then entered the transfer portal on April 15.

During his sophomore season in 2021, Tisdale played in nine games with two starts, recording 21 total tackles, 1.5 TFLS a pass breakup and a QB hurry.

Tisdale will join an already star-studded Colorado secondary that includes two-way former five-star Travis Hunter, returning safety Trevor Woods, Jackson State transfer safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Arkansas transfer safety Myles Slusher.

Colorado also received a commitment from Robert Morris transfer DE Tristan Marois on Friday.

Vito Tisdale transfers to Colorado to play for Deion — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 22, 2023

