Report: Colorado to join the Big 12 as Texas and Oklahoma depart

The Big 12 got better on Thursday. The league appears to have found its money maker. The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders appear to be moving toward joining the Big 12 conference.

There aren’t a whole lot of things the Big 12 and Texas faithful can agree on after the league lived several years rent free on the Longhorns’ and Sooners’ dime. After all, Oklahoma and Texas for several years drove ratings and relevance for the league. What we can all agree on is that Colorado belongs in the Big 12.

It’s unclear where the program will go with Deion Sanders though it certainly appears to be in better hands. There is an opportunity for the Buffaloes to capitalize on momentum and become the dominant team of the conference. They will presumably battle with this year’s Week 1 opponent TCU for that distinction.

Colorado has a historic football program. While it more often than not played third fiddle to Oklahoma and Nebraska in the Big Eight conference, the team at times won at the highest level. The Buffaloes’ crowning achievement is their 1990 national title in football.

TCU will look to give the Buffaloes an early welcome to the conference in what should be a significant event for the league. Colorado will open the season at TCU on Sept. 2.

"Brett Yormark, new Big 12 Commissioner, somehow found a way to lose Oklahoma and Texas and look like an aggressor."@LateKickJosh breaks down Colorado's move from the PAC-12 to the Big 12 🏈 WATCH📺: https://t.co/nVTW0VbLRr pic.twitter.com/MAHEkqzKuI — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 28, 2023

