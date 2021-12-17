REPORT: Colorado expressing interest in Pitt’s wide receivers coach

A couple of weeks have gone by since the Colorado Buffaloes fired offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. As the days go by, we keep wondering when Colorado will hire another OC.

Furthermore, we are left wondering who is available. Head coach Karl Dorrell said they were “really close” to making a decision on Early Signing Day, although that isn’t saying very much.

Well, there have been some recent conversations regarding Pitt wide receivers coach Brennan Marion. But, according to Nick Farabaugh of Pittsburgh Sports Now, there seems to be plenty of interest.

Could Marion be the next offensive coordinator for the Buffs?

Regarding Pitt WRs Coach Brennan Marion — there's plenty of smoke around him and Colorado right now. I don't think anything's official or finished there, but plenty of interest between the parties. — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) December 16, 2021

That would be an interesting hire. Marion has done well as the wide receivers coach with the Panthers. Of course, Kenny Pickett has worked wonders for Pitt as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

But, Marion worked closely with Jordan Addison, who was the winner of this season’s Biletnikoff Award.

Marion’s name has floated around quite a bit for other jobs across the country, and a move to offensive coordinator would be a massive promotion for him.

Then again, Marion has only been at Pitt for one season after holding the same position at Hawaii in 2020. Prior to that, Marion was the OC at William & Mary for one season. He played his college ball at Tulsa and put up some impressive numbers.

Is this the direction Karl Dorrell and the Buffs go? At this point, who knows? But usually when there’s smoke, there is a fire close by.