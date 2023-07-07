REPORT: Colorado bringing on former Broncos OC Pat Shurmur

According to college football analyst Carl Reed Jr., longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur has been on Colorado’s campus this week and is expected to join head coach Deion Sanders’ staff as an analyst.

Shurmur was most recently the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator under Vic Fangio from 2020-21, overseeing a unit that averaged just 19.7 points per game in his final season.

Prior to the Broncos, Shurmur was head coach of the New York Giants (2018-19) and Cleveland Browns (2011-12), winning a combined 18 games in four seasons. His NFL coaching career began in 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles and has also included stops with the Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams.

In January, Shurmur was set to interview for the Washington Commanders’ vacant OC role, a job that ultimately was given to former Buff Eric Bieniemy.

Shurmur played collegiately at Michigan State and was later an offensive position coach for the Spartans under Nick Saban.

Veteran NFL Coach Pat Shurmur has been on Campus at Colorado this week, per source. He is expected to join the staff as an analyst moving forward. Shurmur brings over 20 years of NFL coaching experience and was the AP NFL Assistant Coach of The Year in 2017. — Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) July 7, 2023

