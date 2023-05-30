REPORT: Colorado, Big 12 have had ‘substantive’ talks regarding a potential reunion

As Colorado remains patient waiting for the Pac-12 to finalize a media rights deal, the university is also proactively forming its backup plan, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Dodd reported on Tuesday that Colorado has been in “substantive” in-person talks with the Big 12 regarding a potential reunion. However, Dodd still described the talks as no more than due diligence with athletic director Rick George repeating that Colorado’s ideal scenario is to stay in the Pac-12.

The report also stated that Colorado’s potential move to the Big 12 would need the green light from head football coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado and the Big 12 have met face-to-face while involved in consistent talks over a period several months, according to multiple sources. It was made clear that a move to the Big 12 would not be made without the support of football coach Deion Sanders. CU’s rumored Big 12 interest was the talk of the Fiesta Summit earlier this month in Scottsdale, Arizona, with several sources speculating in the hallways. It became more public last week when the Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel reported, “Colorado is ready to commit joining the Big 12 ‘soon.'”

If the Buffs were to join the Big 12, the expectation is that “Colorado would receive an equal media rights share ($31.7 million, beginning in 2025),” per Dodd.

