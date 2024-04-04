Report: College football top executives discussing new ‘Super League’ model

College presidents and college football executives are discussing a new private equity-backed ‘Super League’ model from a group called College Sports Tomorrow, according to a report from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand and Stewart Mandel.

The proposed model would take the sport away from the College Football Playoff and NCAA’s governance, and create a separate league consisting of the top 70 programs — every former Power Five conference member plus Notre Dame and SMU. The programs would be divided into 10-team divisions, joined by an eighth division consisting of second-tier programs.

That second tier, put simply, would be like the European soccer model of promotion and relegation. Schools on the outside of this model would get the chance to play their way into the league, while struggling teams would be sent down.

For Badgers fans: Wisconsin would be firmly entrenched in the proposed 70-team league and would not be at risk of relegation.

Details from @AndrewMarchand and @slmandel on the private equity-backed CFB Super League idea from a group called "College Sports Tomorrow" that includes a top tier and a promotion/relegation tier. Most leaders in college sports think it's far-fetched: https://t.co/pV4gVfHeXu — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 3, 2024

The group, College Sports Tomorrow, includes Brian Rolapp (the NFL’s No. 2 executive), Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer and Len Perna of TurnkeyZRG search firm. It also includes collegiate leaders Kent Syverud (Syracuse chancellor) and Gordon Gee (West Virginia president).

There have been rumblings since conference realignment began about a future model like this one. College football needs a firm structure and firm governance, even if it means becoming a de-facto professional league.

This won’t happen for some time, and there are thousands of details and legal processes to play out, but at least there appears to be a bit of progress.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire