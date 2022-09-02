Report: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2026

Associated Press

The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff voted Friday to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams no later than the 2026 season. The university leaders who make up the CFP's Board of Managers would like to have the new format in place as soon as the 2024 season, if possible. “This is an historic and exciting day for college football,” said Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, the chairman of the board.