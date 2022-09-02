Report: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2026
The College Football Playoff Board of Managers has agreed to expand to include 12 teams, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
The College Football Playoff Board of Managers has agreed to expand to include 12 teams, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff voted Friday to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams no later than the 2026 season. The university leaders who make up the CFP's Board of Managers would like to have the new format in place as soon as the 2024 season, if possible. “This is an historic and exciting day for college football,” said Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, the chairman of the board.
It feels like the talk of playoff expansion began as soon as the 4 team playoff was announced. This spring there was momentum to a 12 team playoff that ultimately ended in no new agreement. With more conference expansion this summer, likely more on the way, and massive media contracts, the College Football Playoff Board has agreed to expand the playoffs to 12 teams beginning with the new contract in 2026.
