Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent has contacted quarterback-needy teams

Colin Kaepernick’s agent has reached out to teams in need of quarterback help, Chris Williamson of SNY reports.

“Colin is literally in the best shape of his life,” a source close to Kaepernick told Williamson. “He’s been working out five days a week at 5 a.m. for three years. He wants to play and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a quarterback.”

It seems a long shot given Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016, and no team even has expressed interest even in working him out since he settled a collusion grievance with the NFL in February.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Panthers, Saints, Jets and Steelers all have had injuries that have had them looking at quarterbacks. None are expected to have interest in Kaepernick.

What else is new?

The Colts signed Brian Hoyer after Andrew Luck retired on the eve of the season, and the Eagles chose to lure Josh McCown out of retirement after backup Nate Sudfeld fractured a wrist in the preseason. The Jaguars traded for Josh Dobbs after Nick Foles broke his left clavicle.

Kaepernick hasn’t given up hope, though, that some team will give him another chance.

Kaepernick tweeted last month that he’s “still ready” to play. Recent videos on social media have shown him working out, including one of Kaepernick throwing to Odell Beckham Jr.

Kaepernick, 31, played six seasons with the 49ers, throwing 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.