Report: Cole Strange is expected to miss start of regular season with knee injury

The Patriots are breaking in a new left tackle this offseason and it looks like they may be in need of a new left guard as well.

Cole Strange is No. 1 on the depth chart at the position, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the knee injury that sidelined Strange late in the 2023 season is expected to keep him out into the 2024 regular season as well. Per the report, it may be midseason before Strange is cleared to return.

At a Monday press conference, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about Strange's status and didn't offer much when it came to an expected return date.

"Yeah, that is an interesting one," Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. "He is another guy, you would normally say day-by-day. He’s more of a, let’s say, week-by-week or you can go month-by-month if you want to. But he is working hard, you know, he is doing his rehab. He is here every day. He is in the meeting room, so I am happy where he is."

Strange was a 2022 first-round pick and started every game as a rookie before being limited to 10 starts during his second season. Former Buc Nick Leverett, Sidy Sow, and fourth-round pick Layden Robinson are guard options in New England.